Main-Board IPOs Collect Rs 62,000 Crore In FY24 On Upbeat Secondary Market, Strong Retail Participation

"With a diverse array of offerings and a fervent appetite for growth capital, the IPO landscape in FY2025 promises to be dynamic and vibrant, offering exciting opportunities for investors and companies alike. We anticipate that equity-raise through IPOs in FY25 could exceed Rs 1 lakh crore. This figure could potentially increase even further if there are no global shocks affecting the Indian market," Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, at Pantomath Capital Advisors, said.