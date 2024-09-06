Mach Conferences And Events IPO Subscribed More Than 50 Times On Day 3

The Mach Conferences and Events IPO is a book-built issue valued at Rs 125.28 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 22.29 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 50.15 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.39 lakh shares, totaling Rs 75.13 crore. The price band for the SME IPO is set between Rs 214 and Rs 225 per share.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 4 and will close on September 6. The minimum lot size for application is 600 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 135,000 for retail investors. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must invest a minimum of Rs 270,000 for 1,200 shares.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 55,68,000 shares offered - 18.92% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 14.21% for non-institutional investors, 18,45,000 (33.14%) for retail investors and 28.34% reserved for anchor investors.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the issue.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 9 with the listing scheduled on the BSE SME platform on September 11.