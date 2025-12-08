Luxury Time IPO Final Day: Latest GMP Signals Over 120% Listing Pop, Check Subscription Status And More
Luxury Time IPO details: The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 11. Here's all you need to know
The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Luxury Time Ltd. is indicating a significant listing gain for investors on the final day of bidding on Monday, Dec. 8.
On the last day, the SME IPO has already received strong interest across all investor categories. The issue was subscribed 448.49 times till 2:29 p.m. on Monday, as per Chittorgarh. The IPO attracted bids for 65,15,60,000 shares against 14,52,800 shares on offer.
Luxury Time IPO GMP Today
According to Investorgain, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Luxury Time IPO stood at Rs 100 per share at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. With the upper price band at Rs 82, the potential listing price of the Luxury Time IPO stands at Rs 182 per share. The latest GMP indicates an estimated premium of 121.95% per share over the upper limit of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Luxury Time IPO Details
The SME IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 18.74 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares worth Rs 15 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.05 crore shares worth Rs 3.74 crore.
The price band is set at Rs 78 to Rs 82 per share. Each application lot consists of 1,600 shares. The retail investors need to apply for at least two lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,62,400 (3,200 shares) based on the upper price band.
The IPO opened for subscription on Dec. 4. Following the closure of the bidding window today, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Dec. 9. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 11. Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
About Luxury Time And Key Financials
Incorporated in 2008, Luxury Time Ltd. distributes, markets, retails and services Swiss luxury watches in India. The Delhi-based company has a professional team specialising in watch distribution, retail, servicing and brand marketing.
The company operates across five business verticals, including Watch Distribution (B2B) and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and E-commerce sales. It has a retail footprint of over 70 points of sale (POS) across India.
For the financial year ended March 2025, Luxury Time Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 60.78 crore, up from Rs 50.59 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 4.29 crore, compared to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.