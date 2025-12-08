Luxury Time IPO Final Day: Latest GMP Signals Over 120% Listing Pop, Check Subscription Status And More

The grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Luxury Time Ltd. is indicating a significant listing gain for investors on the final day of bidding on Monday, Dec. 8.

Incorporated in 2008, Luxury Time distributes, markets and retails Swiss luxury watches in India.

On the last day, the SME IPO has already received strong interest across all investor categories. The issue was subscribed 448.49 times till 2:29 p.m. on Monday, as per Chittorgarh. The IPO attracted bids for 65,15,60,000 shares against 14,52,800 shares on offer.