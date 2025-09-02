LG & Panasonic Supplier UKB Electronics Files For Rs 800-Crore IPO

UKB Electronics Ltd. on Monday filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering.

The public offer will include a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale component worth Rs 800 crore.

Fresh issue of shares will aggregate up to Rs 400 crore, whereas the offer for sale component will be up to Rs 400 crore, with three promoters - Manoj Tayal, Vinay Kumar Tayal, and Manik Tayal - selling stakes.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFIN Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore will be used for prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings as well as purchase of plants and machinery for existing manufacturing capacities.