LG & Panasonic Supplier UKB Electronics Files For Rs 800-Crore IPO
Electronics Maker UKB files for Rs 800 crore IPO to fund expansion and ride growth wave after logging in 70% profit growth in FY25.
UKB Electronics Ltd. on Monday filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via an initial public offering.
The public offer will include a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale component worth Rs 800 crore.
Fresh issue of shares will aggregate up to Rs 400 crore, whereas the offer for sale component will be up to Rs 400 crore, with three promoters - Manoj Tayal, Vinay Kumar Tayal, and Manik Tayal - selling stakes.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFIN Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.
Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore will be used for prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings as well as purchase of plants and machinery for existing manufacturing capacities.
About UKB Electronics
UKB Electronics is an integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider with end-to-end capabilities in product design, prototyping, and manufacturing of electronic and electrical products.
The company caters to both business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) and business-to-business-to-business (B2B2B) markets and serves leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Fortune 500 companies like LG Electronics India Limited, Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited, Carrier Midea India Private Limited, and Haier Appliances India Private Limited.
UKB Electronics' revenue from operations increased by 32% from Rs 597 crore in fiscal 2024 to Rs 787 crore in fiscal 2025. Profit for the year increased by 70.3% from Rs 27 crore in fiscal 2024 to Rs 46 crore in fiscal 2025.