LG Electronics IPO To Open On Oct. 7; South Korean Parent To Sell 15% Stake

LG Electronics Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on Oct. 7 and close on Oct. 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus on Tuesday. In addition, LG Electronics Inc. will offload 10.2 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The stake sale by the South Korean parent will represent 15% of the post-offer stake in the Indian arm — valuing the country's second-largest electronics major at around $12.5 billion.

LG Electronics India received SEBI's nod for an IPO in March. Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.

A successful debut will make LG India the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd. in October 2024. The company's listed peers include Havells India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd.