LG Electronics IPO: South Korean Parent To Sell Shares Via OFS In October

LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday approved the launch of the initial public offering of shares of its India unit. The South Korean parent will sell shares via an offer for sale and issue no fresh equity in the IPO.

According to the board resolution, LG Electronics plans to submit the final securities registration statement to India’s Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the process is expected to be completed as early as next month, The Chosun Daily newspaper reported.

The draft papers for the IPO were filed in December with an intention to offload up to approximately 10.2 crore shares in LG Electronics India Ltd. The stake sale by the South Korean parent will represent 15% of the post-offer stake in the Indian arm—valuing the country's second-largest electronics major at around $12.5 billion.

LG Electronics India received SEBI's nod for IPO in March.

The company will announce the price band, minimum investment amount, bidding lot size and other details soon.

Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.

The company's listed peers include Havells India Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd. and Blue Star Ltd.