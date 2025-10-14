LG Electronics IPO Lands With Record 50% Debut Pop, Eclipsing Mega-Listings Like Hyundai, LIC And Paytm

The highly awaited LG Electronics India initial public offering (IPO) made a stellar debut on the exchanges on Tuesday, listing at a premium of nearly 50.4% over its issue price.

The stock opened at Rs 1,715 on the BSE and Rs 1,710.10 on the NSE, significantly higher than its issue price of Rs 1,140 at the upper end.

The LG Electronics India IPO witnessed record-breaking demand, attracting total bids worth Rs 4.39 lakh crore. With this, it surpassed the previous highest bidding record of Rs 3.2 lakh crore, set by Bajaj Housing Finance’s IPO last year. The demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was especially noteworthy, being booked 166.51 times and setting a new record for the highest value of bids received for this segment, surpassing previous records.

While the LG Electronics India IPO delivered a stellar debut, other large IPOs with issue sizes above Rs 10,000 crore since 2020 have shown mixed performance on their debut.

For instance, Hyundai Motor’s Rs 27,858-crore IPO listed at a 7.1% discount, while the LIC IPO, worth Rs 20,557 crore, also disappointed with a 7.7% drop on debut.

Similarly, SBI Cards’ Rs 10,340-crore issue saw a 9.7% decline in listing. These outcomes reflect cautious investor sentiment around big-ticket IPOs. In contrast, Swiggy’s Rs 11,327-crore IPO stood out, delivering a solid 16.9% listing gain.