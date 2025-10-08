LG Electronics IPO: Check Day Two GMP, Subscription And Other Details
The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.
LG Electronics India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 1.51 times as of 11:07 a.m. on its second day of bidding on Wednesday. The issue will close on Oct. 9, 2025. The IPO will only comprise offer for sale of up to 10.18 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.
Through the IPO, the South Korean parent — LG Electronics Inc. — will offload 10.2 crore shares.
Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.
The lot size for an application is 13 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,820 based on the upper price band. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 10, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 11. LG will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 14.
As there is no fresh issue component in the public offer the among raised will be given to the shareholders.
LG Electronics India operates in two key segments: home appliances and air solutions and home entertainment. It has firmly established itself as the market leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones.
The company holds the top position in India across product categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves as per the value market share in the offline channel, stated the draft red herring prospectus. This dual focus on high-demand product categories and offline market strength has positioned LG as a go-to brand for Indian consumers.
IPO Details
Open date: Oct. 7
Close date: Oct. 9
Price Band: Rs 1,080-1,140 per share
Allotment date: Oct. 10
Listing date: Oct. 14
OFS: 10.18 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 13 shares
LG Electronics IPO: Subscription Day Two
The LG Electronics IPO was subscribed 1.51 times as of 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 0.49 times
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 3.65 times
Retail investors: 1.17 times.
Employee reserved: 2.59 times.
GMP
The grey market premium for the LG Electronics IPO was Rs 298 as of 11:09 a.m. on October 8. With an upper price band of Rs 1,438, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,455, indicating an expected gain of up to 26.14% per share.