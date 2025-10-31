Lenskart Solutions IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe At High Valuation Or Wait?

Lenskart Solutions Ltd., India’s largest eyewear retailer, opens its Rs 7,278 crore initial public offering today. The issue is priced between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, with a minimum bid size of 37 shares.

Of the total offer, Rs 2,150 crore will be raised via fresh equity and Rs 5,128 crore through an offer-for-sale by existing investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Kedaara

Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures. The IPO closes on Nov. 5, the allotment will be finalised on Nov. 6, and listing is expected on Nov. 10. At the upper end, the company’s valuation stands near Rs 70,000 crore.

Keeping the high valuations and its offerings in mind here is what brokerages have to say about Lenskart.