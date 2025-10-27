Lenskart Solutions IPO: Check GMP, Price Band And Other Details Of Radhakishan Damani-Backed Public Issue

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 31. The technology-focused eyewear company is involved in the design, manufacturing, branding and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around Rs 90 crore in Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO funding round.

The company aims to raise Rs 7,278.02 crore from the primary market at a valuation of nearly Rs 70,000 crore. The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.

With the subscription date approaching, here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details of the Lenskart IPO.