Lenskart Shareholders Issue Nod To IPO With Fresh Issue Worth Rs 2,150 Crore
The shareholders of Lenskart have also given their approval for raising Rs 430 crore in pre-IPO placement round.
Shareholders of eyewear retailer Lenskart have approved its plan for the initial public offering, comprising of both fresh issue and an offer for sale, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday.
The fresh issue size approved by them is worth Rs 2,150 crore, whereas the details of the OFS remain undisclosed.
Additionally, the shareholders of Lenskart have also given their approval for raising Rs 430 crore in pre-IPO placement round. The fresh issue includes the approved pre-IPO fundraise amount.
Lenskart reported a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in fiscal 2024, 84% lower than Rs 63.7 crore recorded in the preceding fiscal, according to data from business intelligence platform Tofler.
The revenue from operations in FY24 stood at Rs 5427.7 crore, 43% higher compared to Rs 3,788 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.
The total income during the financial year stood at Rs 5,609 crore, up 42% from Rs 3,927 crore last year. Expenses in the year increased to Rs 5,549 crore from Rs 4,025 crore.