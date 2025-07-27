Lenskart Shareholders Issue Nod To IPO With Fresh Issue Worth Rs 2,150 Crore

Shareholders of eyewear retailer Lenskart have approved its plan for the initial public offering, comprising of both fresh issue and an offer for sale, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday.

The fresh issue size approved by them is worth Rs 2,150 crore, whereas the details of the OFS remain undisclosed.

Additionally, the shareholders of Lenskart have also given their approval for raising Rs 430 crore in pre-IPO placement round. The fresh issue includes the approved pre-IPO fundraise amount.