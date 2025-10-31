Lenskart IPO: These Mutual Funds Have Subscribed And These Haven't

Twenty-one domestic mutual funds have applied through 59 schemes, the eyewear firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday. They have collectively netted 35.34% of the anchor portion.

SBI, Kotak, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and Axis were among the major fund houses in this category.

The IPO anchor book had received bids worth Rs 68,000 crore on Wednesday, which was one day ahead of the public issue's opening for subscription, according to sources.

This was nearly 10 times the issue size of about Rs 7,300 crore, and 20 times the anchor book size of nearly Rs 3,200 crore. The anchor book reflects a strong interest from foreign institutional investors, who account for 52% of the bids received.

BlackRock, GIC, Fidelity, Nomura and Capital International were the leading FIIs participating in the nearly Rs 3,200 crore anchor book.

Investors have taken to X their concerns about mutual funds subscribing to the IPO with its soaring valuations.