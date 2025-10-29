Lenskart IPO Subscription Opens On Friday: Price Band To GMP — Here's All You Need To Know
The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker looks to raise Rs 7,278 crore through its IPO.
Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is set to open its initial public offering worth Rs 7,278 crore for subscription on Friday.
Investors can bid for shares in the Lenskart IPO between Rs 382 and Rs 402, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid size is 37 shares per lot, requiring an investment of Rs 14,874. The portion for retail investors in the IPO is capped at 10% of the issue.
The IPO allotment will be tentatively finalised on Nov. 6, and shares will be credited into the demat accounts by Nov. 7.
Lenskart Solutions will list on the NSE and BSE on Nov. 10. On the upper price band, the company is valued at nearly Rs 70,000 crore.
The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker will raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh issue of shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading 12.75 crore equity shares via offer-for-sale. The OFS amounts to Rs 5,128, including from the likes of Softbank Vision Fund, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.
The IPO has been in focus for quite some time, with DMart's Radhakishan Damani having already invested Rs 90 crore ahead of the issue opening.
Lenskart IPO Details
Dates: Oct. 31- Nov. 4
Price Band: Rs 382-402 per share
Lot Size: 37 per lot
Issue size: Rs 7,278.02 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 2,150 crore
OFS: Rs 5,128.02 crore
Indicated Valuation: Rs 70,000 crore
Date of allotment: Nov. 6
Credit To Demat: Nov. 7
Listing Date: Nov. 10
About Lenskart
Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.
With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Lenskart Financials
Lenskart reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,652.5 crore in FY2025, compared with Rs 5,427.7 crore in FY2024 and Rs 3,788 crore in FY2023. This translates to a 22.57% year-on-year increase in FY2025 and 43.29% growth in FY2024.
On the profitability front, the company turned profitable in FY2025, posting a net profit of Rs 297.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in FY2024 and a loss of Rs 63.75 crore in FY2023.
As of June 30, 2025, Lenskart’s in-house design and merchandising team consists of 109 members, creating products across price points and age groups. The company launched 42 new collections in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 105 new collections in FY2025, including collaborations with popular brands and celebrities.
Lenskart IPO Key Risks
Lenskart has ongoing criminal, tax, regulatory and civil proceedings involving the company, its promoters and directors, which may result in penalties or liabilities. FIRs have been filed against Lenskart’s CEO Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal and senior personnel relating to franchise disputes, and these cases are still pending.
Lenskart handles sensitive customer information, such as eye-test and optometry records; any data leak or breach could affect its reputation and operations.
Lenskart operates in multiple countries and must follow anti-bribery, anti-corruption and sanctions laws; violations can lead to fines or restrictions.
Lenskart relies heavily on third-party cloud and technology service providers; any outages or disruptions could impact business operations.
Lenskart spends significantly on marketing and customer acquisition; lower retention or ineffective marketing can affect profitability.
Lenskart notes that inaccurate financial reporting in the future could hurt investor confidence and impact its share price.
Lenskart IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Lenskart IPO stood at Rs 44 as of 04:00 p.m. on Tuesday. With an upper price band of Rs 402 per share, the estimated listing price is likely to be Rs 446, as per the latest GMP. This implies an expected listing gain of 10.95% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.