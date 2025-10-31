Lenskart IPO: Subscribed 0.08 Times On First Day — Check GMP And Other Details
The LensKart Solution IPO has been subscribed 0.08 times as of 10:51 a.m.
LensKart Solution Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 0.08 times as the subscription opened on Friday.
The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.
The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share. Each lot size consists of 37 shares, which means that retail investors need to invest at least Rs 14,134 to participate in the IPO.
Similarly, small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to Rs 2,08,236 investment at the upper end. Meanwhile, big NIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,432 at the upper price end.
The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Nov. 6. The tentative listing date for the IPO has been finalised as Nov. 10. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
LensKart IPO Subscription Status
The LensKart Solution IPO has been subscribed 0.08 times as of 10:51 a.m.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0
Non Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.07 times
Retail Individual Investors: 0.32
Employee Reserved: 0.24
LensKart Financials
Lenskart Solution reported revenue from operations of Rs 6,652 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 5,428 crore in FY24 and Rs 3,788 crore in FY23. This translates to a 23% year-on-year increase in FY25 and 43% growth the year before.
The company turned profitable in FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 297.3 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 10.15 crore in FY24 and a loss of Rs 63.75 crore in FY23.
As of June 30, 2025, Lenskart’s in-house design and merchandising team consists of 109 members, creating products across price points and age groups. The company launched 42 new collections in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 105 new collections in FY2025, including collaborations with popular brands and celebrities.
LensKart GMP Today
LensKart Solution Ltd.'s grey market premium was at Rs 74 apiece as of 8:53 a.m. The GMP indicated a listing price of Rs 476 apiece, which is 18.41% premium from the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.