Lenskart IPO: Subscribed 0.08 Times On First Day — Check GMP And Other Details

LensKart Solution Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 0.08 times as the subscription opened on Friday.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share. Each lot size consists of 37 shares, which means that retail investors need to invest at least Rs 14,134 to participate in the IPO.

Similarly, small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to Rs 2,08,236 investment at the upper end. Meanwhile, big NIIs can apply for at least 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,432 at the upper price end.

The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Nov. 6. The tentative listing date for the IPO has been finalised as Nov. 10. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.