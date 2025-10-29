Lenskart IPO: SBI Mutual Fund Secures Rs 100 Cr Investment Days Before Issue Open

In what could be a sign of strong institutional demand heading into the issue opening, SBI Mutual Fund has invested Rs 100 crore in the company through a pre-IPO round.

The fund house has secured investment in Lenskart IPO through two alternate investment funds in the form of SBI Optimal Equity Fund and SBI Emergent Fund, at a transfer price of Rs 402 per equity share.

As part of the deal, promoter Neha Bansal, sister of founder Peyush Bansal, transferred 2,487,561 equity shares.

Post the transaction, Neha's holding in Lenskart was marginally reduced from 7.61% to 7.46%. This share sale is separate from the company's main Initial Public Offering (IPO).