Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal's Sister Poised For 52x Return — How Much Will Other Promoters Make?

All eyes will be on Lenskart's initial public offering this week, with the issue opening for subscription on Oct. 31, Friday. The company is looking to raise Rs 7,278 crore from the IPO, with a price band of Rs 382-402 apiece.

Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal will be the biggest beneficiary of the IPO, with the Shark Tank host expected to raise almost Rs 800 crore from the offer-for-sale (OFS).

Lenskart's IPO includes an OFS component of Rs 5,128 crore, with promoters Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi selling stake in the company.

Founder and CEO, Peyush Bansal, will sell 2.05 crore shares, which amounts to gains of around Rs 785 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Similarly, Peyush's sister Neha Bansal is also selling shares worth around Rs 40 crore. Overall, Peyush and Neha can expect to earn a cumulative Rs 825 crore from the OFS.

However, it must be noted that Neha had already reduced her OFS before the IPO, having sold Rs 90 crore worth of shares to Radhakishan Damani's wife, Shrikanta R Damani, in a pre-placement bid.

From a pure return perspective, Lenskart IPO's biggest beneficiary, Peyush Bansal, will be looking at a return of over 21x considering the weighted-average cost of his holdings stands at just Rs 18.6, compared to the IPO's upper-hand price of Rs 402.

However, Neha Bansal will be a bigger beneficiary in terms of return percentage, with her weighted-average cost of holdings standing at just Rs 7.6. This could translate to gains of 52 times multiple.

Other promoters - Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi - are expected to receive Rs 113 crore each by selling 28 lakh equity shares.

Institutional investors are also selling their stake in Lenskart. Some of the sellers include Softbank Vision Fund, Kedaara Capital, TR Capital, and Chiratae Ventures.