Lenskart IPO Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut Next Week
The Grey Market Premium (GMP), an unofficial barometer of listing expectations, has slid sharply from a high of Rs 95 to just Rs 34.
IPO listing of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market.
Despite the Lenskart Solutions IPO closing with an overwhelming 28.27 times subscription, the Grey Market Premium (GMP), an unofficial barometer of listing expectations, has slid sharply from a high of Rs 95 to just Rs 34. This significant volatility in the unlisted market, which now suggests a modest listing gain of around 8.46% over the Rs 402 price band, reflects a cautious sentiment among traders, who may be pricing in concerns over the company's rich valuation ahead of its market debut on November 10. However, the current GMP still indicates positive listing gains for investors, with market estimates suggesting a moderate premium over the issue price.
According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.
The share allotment status for the Lenskart Solutions IPO was finalised on Thursday, November 6. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, November 7.
Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the Lenskart Solutions IPO.
Lenskart IPO GMP
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Lenskart IPO was Rs 34 as of 8:30 a.m. on November 7. This indicated a potential listing price of Rs 436 (Rs 402 + Rs 34) per share, representing a premium of 8.46% over the upper limit of the price band.
This was the lowest GMP recorded for the IPO, as the premium has slid over the last few days. The offer had recorded a GMP of Rs 95 on the first day of subscription, which later declined to Rs 39 on the final day.
Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP trends as the issue is set to debut on the market next week.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from Investorgain.
Lenskart Solutions IPO Key Details
The IPO of the technology-focused eyewear company was a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore. The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share.
Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company focused on improving access to affordable, high-quality eyewear. The company primarily sells prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories through a direct-to-consumer model under its own brands and sub-brands.
With India as its largest market, Lenskart is the country’s largest seller of prescription eyeglasses by volume among organised retailers in FY2025, according to a Redseer Report. Leveraging its scale and supply-chain expertise, Lenskart has also expanded into select international markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.