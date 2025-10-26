Lenskart IPO: Softbank-Backed Issue To Open For Subscription On Oct 31—Five Things To Know From RHP

Lenskart Solutions, backed by marquee global investors - Softbank, ADIA, Temasek, and Kedaara Capital, is set to open its maiden public issue next week on Oct. 31.

The Peyush Bansal-led eyewear products maker will raise Rs 2,150 crore via fresh shares, while promoters and investors will be offloading 12.75 crore equity shares via offer-for-sale.

The IPO has been in focus for quite some time, with DMart's Radhakishan Damani having already invested Rs 90 crore ahead of the issue opening.