Lenskart IPO GMP Halves Ahead Of Launch As Valuation Concerns Weigh — Check Details

A day ahead of the launch on Oct. 31, the grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. has dropped significantly. Lenskart IPO GMP has dropped nearly 50% in the last three days.

The decline in GMP is amid concerns over the eyewear company’s steep valuation, pegged around Rs 70,000 crore, which many analysts find stretched.

The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 7,278.02 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares, worth Rs 2,150 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,128.02 crore.