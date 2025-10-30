Lenskart IPO Anchor Book Receives Rs 68,000-Crore Bids, Nearly 10X Higher Than IPO Size

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s IPO anchor book received bids worth Rs 68,000 crore on Wednesday, a day before the public issue is opened for subscription, according to sources.

This is nearly 10 times the issue size of about Rs 7,300 crore, and 20 times the anchor book size of nearly Rs 3,200 crore.

The anchor book reflects a strong interest from foreign institutional investors, who account for 52% of the bids received. This marks a departure from the domination of domestic institutional investors seen in most major IPOs over the last two years.

BlackRock, GIC, Fidelity, Nomura and Capital International are the leading FIIs participating in the nearly Rs 3,200 crore anchor book, the sources said. On the other hand, the mutual fund arms of SBI, ICICI Prudential, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra and Aditya Birla are among the domestic investors, they added.

The anchor book, which attracted bids from over 70 top investors, was expected to be formalised later on Thursday night.

(This is a developing story)