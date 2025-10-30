Lenskart IPO: Eyewear Retailer Raises Rs 3,268 Crore From Anchor Investors

Lenskart Solutions Ltd has raised Rs 3,268 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 apiece to 147 anchor investors.

New World Fund got the highest allocation of 3.82%. While T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund got the second highest allotment of 3.11%, SBI Focused Fund got 3.06% stake in the company.

Twenty-one domestic mutual funds have applied through 59 schemes, the eyewear firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday. They have collectively netted 35.34% of the anchor portion. SBI, Kotak, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and Axis were among the major fund houses in this category.

Lenskart Solutions' IPO anchor book received bids worth Rs 68,000 crore on Thursday, sources told NDTV Profit. This is nearly 10 times the issue size of about Rs 7,300 crore, and 20 times the anchor book size of nearly Rs 3,200 crore.

The anchor book reflects a strong interest from foreign institutional investors, who account for 52% of the bids received. This marks a departure from the domination of domestic institutional investors seen in most major IPOs over the last two years.