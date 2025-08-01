Laxmi India Finance IPO Subscribed 1.85 Times For Final Day

The initial share sale received bids for 2,09,59,744 shares against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The quota for retail individual investors got subscribed 2.19 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 1.83 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers part got subscribed 1.30 times.

Laxmi India Finance Ltd on Monday raised over Rs 75 crore from anchor investors.