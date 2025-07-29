Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today — Check Price Band, GMP, Subscription Status And More

Non-banking financial company Laxmi India Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering of shares up to Rs 254 crore opened on Tuesday, July 29.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of over one crore shares worth Rs 165 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.56 crore shares by the promoters, amounting to Rs 89 crore. The price band has been set at Rs 150-158 per share.

The tentative date for allotment of shares is July 31. Laxmi India Finance will list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 4.

Deepak Baid, Prem Devi Baid, Aneesha Baid, Deepak Hitech Motors and Prem Dealers Pvt. are the promoters offloading shares through the OFS. Additionally, promoter group members Preeti Chopra and Rashmi Giria will be selling their stake in the IPO.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, as the funds will go directly to the selling shareholders.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the augmentation of the capital base to meet future capital requirements for onward lending.

PL Capital Markets Pvt. is the book-running lead manager and Link Intime India Pvt. is be the registrar of the issue.

As on March 31, 2025, Laxmi India Finance's operational network spans across 158 branches in rural, semi-urban and urban areas in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Its product portfolio includes MSME loans, vehicle loans, construction loans and other lending products catering to the diverse financial needs of customers.