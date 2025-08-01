Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Ltd. was fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on July 31. The mainboard IPO, which opened on July 29, was overall subscribed 1.85 times on the last day.

According to the NSE data, the IPO attracted bids for 2.09 crore shares against 1.13 crore shares on offer. The retail quota was subscribed 2.19 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked 1.83 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their portion 1.3 times.

Investors are now waiting for the IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company. Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug.1.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issuer registrar, MUFG Intime India.