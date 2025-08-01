Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details
Laxmi India Finance IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 1.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Ltd. was fully subscribed on the third day of bidding on July 31. The mainboard IPO, which opened on July 29, was overall subscribed 1.85 times on the last day.
According to the NSE data, the IPO attracted bids for 2.09 crore shares against 1.13 crore shares on offer. The retail quota was subscribed 2.19 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was booked 1.83 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their portion 1.3 times.
Investors are now waiting for the IPO share allotment status to be finalised by the company. Laxmi India Finance IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug.1.
Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issuer registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment On MUFG Intime India
Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here.
From the dropdown menu, select ‘Laxmi India Finance Ltd.’ as the company name.
Select any of these options for verification: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number with IFSC.
Enter details as per your selection.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check allotment status.
Check Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment On NSE Website
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Choose ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
From the dropdown, select ‘LAXMIINDIA’ as issue symbol.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to check your allotment status.
Check Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment On BSE Website
Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
Choose ‘Laxmi India Finance Ltd.’ from the dropdown list.
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Type the captcha code exactly as shown.
Click ‘Search’ to see your allotment status.
Laxmi India Finance IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for Laxmi India Finance IPO stood at Re 1.5 at 6:30 a.m.on August 1, according to Investorgain. The latest GMP signals an estimated listing price of Rs 159.5 per share, at a premium of 0.95% over the upper limit of the issue price band.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Laxmi India Finance IPO Key Details
Laxmi India Finance IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 254.26 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.05 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 165.17 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 56 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 89.09 crore.
The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 150 to Rs 158 per share.
Following the IPO share allotment, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug.4.
Laxmi India Finance shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Aug. 5.
Use Of Proceeds
Laxmi India Finance proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue primarily for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending.
About Laxmi India Finance
Laxmi India Finance Ltd., founded in 1996, is a registered NBFC that provides a range of lending solutions for small businesses and individual borrowers. Its offerings include loans for MSMEs, vehicles and construction needs. Over 80% of its MSME loans qualify under the Priority Sector Lending category.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.