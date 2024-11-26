Lamosaic India IPO Subscribed Nearly 2 Times So Far On Final Day; Check GMP Details

Lamosaic India Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 21 and was subscribed 0.22 times on the opening day. The IPO was subscribed 0.59 times on Friday and 1.17 times on Monday. On the final day of bidding on Tuesday, the SME IPO has been 1.73 times so far.

The Lamosaic India IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 61.2 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares and there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Here are the important details about the Lamosaic India IPO: