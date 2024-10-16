Lakshya Powertech IPO Opens Today - Check GMP, Price Band, Issue Size And More

Lakshya Powertech IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 171 and Rs 180 per share. Retail investors can bid in the public offer with a minimum lot size of 800 shares amounting to an investment of Rs 1,44,000.

The bidding window for Lakshya Powertech IPO will remain open till Oct 18.

As much as 50% of the net issue of Lakshya Powertech IPO has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 35% has been set aside for retail investors. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) will be allotted the remaining 15% of the issue.

Lakshya Powertech IPO also has a reservation of up to 72,000 shares for the company’s employees at a Rs 15 discount.

The share allotment of the IPO will be finalised on Oct. 21. Lakshya Powertech shares are expected to list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Oct. 23.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Lakshya Powertech IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. is acting as the issue’s market maker.