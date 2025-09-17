L T Elevator IPO GMP Soars; Check IPO Allotment Status On BSE And Cameo Corporate Services

The initial public offering of L.T. Elevator Ltd. concluded its subscription on Tuesday and received a tremendous response from the investors, as the SME IPO was subscribed 182.95 times.

Investors bid for 61,44,22,400 shares against the 33,58,400 offered. The interest in the IPO was led by non-institutional buyers who booked the issue over 356 times, followed by Retail investors who subscribed the SME issue over 158 times.

According to IPO tracking site Investorgain.com, the grey market premium for the L.T.Elevator IPO has surged since the IPO opened for subscription on September 10.

The GMP for L.T.Elevator IPO was Rs 30 on September 17. Considering the IPO price band's upper end and the grey market's current premium, the estimated listing price of L.T.Elevator shares is Rs 108 per share, which is 38.46% higher than the IPO price of Rs 78.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

The allotment for L.T.Elevator IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 17. Find below the steps to check the allotment status on BSE and Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar for the IPO.