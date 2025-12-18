KSH International IPO GMP Stays Flat As Subscription Enters Its Final Day

The initial public offering (IPO) of KSH International was subscribed 0.26 times on the second day of bidding on Dec. 17. The IPO received bids for 35,24,742 shares against 1,36,16,438 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid for 1,638 shares against 38,90,410 offered.

The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.13 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.46 times.

Here's all you need to know as subscription for the KSH International IPO enters its final day.