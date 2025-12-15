KSH International IPO: GMP Offers Early Hints Ahead Of Dec. 16 Launch

KSH International IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares of Rs 420 crore and an offer-for-sale of 76 lakh shares of Rs 290 crore.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares. Retail investors need a minimum investment of Rs 14,976. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) must apply for 14 lots (546 shares) amounting to Rs 2,09,664, while Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) need 67 lots (2,613 shares) needing an investment of Rs 10,03,392.

The IPO’s allotment is expected on Dec. 19. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are expected to be processed on Dec. 22. The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 23.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.