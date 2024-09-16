Kross Shares Debut Flat Over IPO Price

Shares of Kross Ltd. debuted flat on the BSE and on the National Stock Exchange on Monday at Rs 240 per share—the same as the issue price. The company was looking to mop up Rs 500 crore through its maiden share sale. The IPO was subscribed 16.81 times on the third and final day.

The company produces and supplies trailer axles and suspensions, as well as a diverse range of high-performance forged and precision machined safety crucial parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment.