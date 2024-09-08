Kross IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Kross Ltd. is set to open on Monday, as the company is looking to raise Rs 500 crore. The offering consists of a fresh issue as well as a offer for sale, each of shares worth Rs 250 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 228-240 per share. It will close on Sept. 11. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,548 crore.

The company is a diversified player in manufacturing and supply of trailer axle and suspension assembly. It also offers a wide range of forged equipment for medium and heavy commercial vehicles and farm equipment segments.

It commenced manufacturing and sale of trailer axle and suspension assemblies in 2019 and has witnessed robust growth over the past three fiscals.