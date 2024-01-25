Konstelec Engineers IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon: How To Check Allotment Status

The SME IPO of Konstelec Engineers Limited concluded on January 24 with an overall subscription of 341.80 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 113.80 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 421.36 times and retail investors subscribed 437.67 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.

The IPO, which opened on January 19, is a book-built issue of Rs 28.70 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 41 lakh shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.

As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Konstelec Engineers Limited.

The allotment for the Konstelec Engineers IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.