Konstelec Engineers IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Konstelec Engineers IPO is set to be announced on Thursday, January 25
The SME IPO of Konstelec Engineers Limited concluded on January 24 with an overall subscription of 341.80 times. On the last day of subscription, Qualified Institutions subscribed 113.80 times, while non-institutional buyers subscribed 421.36 times and retail investors subscribed 437.67 times - as per the data available on Chittorgarh.com.
The IPO, which opened on January 19, is a book-built issue of Rs 28.70 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 41 lakh shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share.
As all attention now shifts towards the allotment process, here are the details that investors should be aware of when it comes to the allotment of shares of Konstelec Engineers Limited.
The allotment for the Konstelec Engineers IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Investors can check the allotment status of Konstelec Engineers IPO on the official website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Konstelec Engineers IPO allotment status
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Konstelec Engineers Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Your allocation details will now be available.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
Konstelec Engineers IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Konstelec Engineers IPO Timeline (Tenatative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, January 19, 2024
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 29, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 29, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Konstelec Engineers IPO Issue Details
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price Band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share
Lot Size: 2000 Shares
Total Issue Size: 4,100,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 28.70 crore)
Issue Type: Book Built Issue IPO
About Konstelec Engineers Limited
Established in December 1995, Konstelec Engineers Limited is active in the field of engineering, procurement and construction/ commissioning (EPC).
The company offers a wide range of services including engineering and drawings, procurement, operation and maintenance, project management and construction and commissioning. The company's areas of expertise include electrical installation, solar power plant installation, instrumentation and automation. The company has completed around 200 projects, varies sizes and complexity, including 45 major projects worth over 400 crores.
The company has well-known clients such as Reliance Industries Limited, Engineers India Limited, JSW Steel, and more. The company provides services in more than 15 states in India and Nigeria.