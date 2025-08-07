Knowledge Realty Trust IPO: Check Final Day Subscription, GMP

Knowledge Realty Trust Ltd.'s initial public offering has entered in its final day of bidding today. The IPO was subscribed 1.20 times on day one and 3.42 times on day two.

The price band for the Rs 4,800-crore REIT has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per unit. This IPO is entirely a fresh issuance of units by Knowledge Realty Trust.

Knowledge Realty Trust, sponsored by realty firm Sattva Group and Blackstone, on Monday garnered Rs 1,620 crore from anchor investors ahead of its REIT public issue opening for public subscription.

Upon listing, Knowledge Realty will be the largest office REIT in the country based on gross asset value of Rs 59,445 crore as of the September quarter, according to a company's draft offer document. Knowledge Realty will be the fifth REIT to be launched in India and the fourth to be backed by the buyout firm.