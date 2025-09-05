New IPO: Plastic Bag Maker Knack Packaging Eyes Rs 475 Crore Fundraise Via Fresh Issue

Knack Packaging Ltd. on Friday filed draft offer documents with the market regulator to sell shares via an initial public offering. The IPO contains a fresh issue of Rs 475 crore and an offer for sale of up to 70 lakh shares by ten promoters.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for capital expenditure towards setting up of new manufacturing facility in Borisana, situated at Mehsana, Gujarat. This amounts to Rs 435 crore.

The plant will manufacture printed and laminated woven polypropylene bags and PLWPP pinch bottom bags, as per the DRHP. It will enable the company to meet rising domestic and export market demand for woven fabrics, bags, and multicoloured printed PLWPP bags.

The rest of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Details regarding IPO price band, bidding period, etc., will be announced after the SEBI approves the offer.