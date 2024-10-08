Khyati Global Ventures IPO Subscribed Nearly 15 Times So Far On Final Day; Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. has been subscribed nearly 15 so far on Tuesday, its final day of bidding. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.45 on Tuesday and 2.86 times on its opening day on Friday.

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO consists of a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares worth Rs 10.38 crore and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 7.92 crore.

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 99 per share. Retail investors can bid in the IPO with a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot, totalling an investment of Rs 1,18,800.

The IPO will remain open for bidding till October 8 evening and the allotment of shares will be done on October 9.

The company will begin the credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Khyati Global Ventures are set to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on October 11.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO. Meanwhile, Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager of the issue and Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is its market maker.