Khyati Global Ventures IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details
Shares of Khyati Global Ventures are set to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on October 11.
The initial public offering of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. concluded on Tuesday with 15.17 times subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.45 on Tuesday and 2.86 times on its opening day on Friday.
The Rs 18.30 crore issue received bids for 2,66,19,600 shares against 1,754,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The Khyati Global Ventures IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares worth Rs 10.38 crore and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 7.92 crore.
The price band was fixed at Rs 99 per share. Retail investors could bid in the IPO with a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot, totalling an investment of Rs 1,18,800.
The allotment of shares will be finalised on October 9. The company will begin the credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.
Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO. Investors can check the Khyati Global Ventures IPO allotment status through the registrar's website and BSE.
How To Check Khyati Global Ventures IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Khyati Global Ventures Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Khyati Global Ventures IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose 'Khyati Global Ventures Limited' from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Khyati Global Ventures GMP Today
Khyati Global Ventures IPO GMP is Rs 0 as of 09:00 a.m. on October 9.
Investors should note that GMP is not an official listing price and can be highly speculative.
Khyati Global Ventures IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Friday, October 4
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, October 8
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, October 9
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, October 10
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, October 10
Listing Date: Friday, October 11
About Khyati Global Ventures Limited
Khyati Global Ventures Limited, founded in 1993, exports and repackages various FMCG products, including food, household items, and festive handicrafts. The company also deals in pharmaceuticals. Its customers include wholesalers and supermarket importers abroad, and it offers well-known Indian brands like Parle G, MDH, and Dove.
With offices in Maharashtra and a large warehouse, the company exports to over 40 countries. It has shown strong financial growth, with profits increasing from Rs 149.66 lakhs in FY 2022 to Rs 253.19 lakhs in FY 2024.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.