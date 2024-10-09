Khyati Global Ventures IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status And GMP Details

The initial public offering of Khyati Global Ventures Ltd. concluded on Tuesday with 15.17 times subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 8.45 on Tuesday and 2.86 times on its opening day on Friday.

The Rs 18.30 crore issue received bids for 2,66,19,600 shares against 1,754,400 shares for offer, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The Khyati Global Ventures IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 10.48 lakh shares worth Rs 10.38 crore and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 7.92 crore.

The price band was fixed at Rs 99 per share. Retail investors could bid in the IPO with a minimum of 1,200 shares in one lot, totalling an investment of Rs 1,18,800.

The allotment of shares will be finalised on October 9. The company will begin the credit of shares into the Demat accounts of successful bidders on October 10. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Khyati Global Ventures are set to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on October 11. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the Khyati Global Ventures IPO. Investors can check the Khyati Global Ventures IPO allotment status through the registrar's website and BSE.