Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status
As the final day of subscription for Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO drew to a close on January 2, the response from investors has been astounding with the IPO being subscribed 1052.45 times. The IPO, featuring a book-built issue of Rs 15.93 crores, has witnessed remarkable interest throughout its offering period. The closing figures on the last day reveal a robust demand, with an impressive subscription of 127.71 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category, 1,668.97 times subscription from non-institutional buyers, and retail investors subscribing 1,311.10 times, underlining the widespread enthusiasm for Kay Cee Energy & Infra shares.
The share allotment for the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Investors can check Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO Allotment Status: How to check?
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO Listing Date
Shares of Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, January 4, 2024
Listing Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
About Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited
Founded in 2015, Kay Cee Energy and Infra Limited specializes in constructing and commissioning electricity transmission and distribution systems. The India-based company handles engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, with a focus on government collaborations, such as with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. They offer services in equipment handling, erection, testing, and commissioning for power systems. Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited also manages operation and maintenance for substations up to 132 kV and high-voltage lines up to 765 kV. Notable clients include public and private sector companies. Certified with ISO 9001:2015, the company adopts an internal integrated model for project development. As of September 30, 2023, they have 15 ongoing projects worth Rs. 54,990.27 lakhs, employing over 174 professionals.