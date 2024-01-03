Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status

As the final day of subscription for Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO drew to a close on January 2, the response from investors has been astounding with the IPO being subscribed 1052.45 times. The IPO, featuring a book-built issue of Rs 15.93 crores, has witnessed remarkable interest throughout its offering period. The closing figures on the last day reveal a robust demand, with an impressive subscription of 127.71 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category, 1,668.97 times subscription from non-institutional buyers, and retail investors subscribing 1,311.10 times, underlining the widespread enthusiasm for Kay Cee Energy & Infra shares.

The share allotment for the Kay Cee Energy & Infra IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.