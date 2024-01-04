Kaushalya Logistics IPO Allotment Out Today: How To Check IPO Allotment Status
The share allotment for Kaushalya Logistics IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
As the subscription period for Kaushalya Logistics IPO concluded on January 3, investor interest surged significantly on the final day. The subscription figures witnessed remarkable numbers, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribing by a substantial 92.62 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) by 847.88 times, and Retail investors by 375.44 times. The total subscription for the IPO reached an impressive 390.88 times, reflecting a strong market response. The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue and an offer for sale, has a total value of Rs 36.60 crores.
Investors can check the allotment status for Kaushalya Logistics IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment status: How to check
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Kaushalya Logistics Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Now, you can see your allocation details.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records
Kaushalya Logistics IPO Listing Date
Shares of Kaushalya Logistics IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Kaushalya Logistics IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 4, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, January 5, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, January 5, 2024
Listing Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
Kaushalya Logistics IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: Rs 36.60 Crores
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: Rs 25.35 Crores
Price band: Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share
Lot size: 1600 Shares
About Kaushalya Logistics Limited
Founded in 2007, Kaushalya Logistics Limited is a key player in the Indian logistics sector. Specializing in clearing and forwarding services for a leading cement company, the firm has diversified into electronics and home appliance distribution via its e-commerce platform. In FY 2022-23, it expanded into commercial real estate leasing. Offering comprehensive logistics solutions, including land transportation and warehousing, Kaushalya Logistics operates in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Headquartered in New Delhi with a regional office in Chennai, the company has 142 employees and continues to be a reliable logistics partner.