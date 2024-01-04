NDTV ProfitIPOsKaushalya Logistics IPO Allotment Out Today: How To Check IPO Allotment Status
Kaushalya Logistics IPO Allotment Out Today: How To Check IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment for Kaushalya Logistics IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

04 Jan 2024, 12:21 PM IST
As the subscription period for Kaushalya Logistics IPO concluded on January 3, investor interest surged significantly on the final day. The subscription figures witnessed remarkable numbers, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribing by a substantial 92.62 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) by 847.88 times, and Retail investors by 375.44 times. The total subscription for the IPO reached an impressive 390.88 times, reflecting a strong market response. The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue and an offer for sale, has a total value of Rs 36.60 crores.

Investors can check the allotment status for Kaushalya Logistics IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO allotment status: How to check

  • Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

  • Look for the "Check Application Status" section.

  • In the drop-down menu, select "Kaushalya Logistics Limited" (the name will appear once the allocation is confirmed).

  • Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

  • Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.

  • Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.

  • Click the "Submit" button.

  • Now, you can see your allocation details.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your own records

Kaushalya Logistics IPO Listing Date

Shares of Kaushalya Logistics IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Kaushalya Logistics IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, January 4, 2024

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, January 5, 2024

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, January 5, 2024

  • Listing Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Kaushalya Logistics IPO Issue Details 

  • Total issue size: Rs 36.60 Crores

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh issue size: Rs 25.35 Crores

  • Price band: Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share

  • Lot size: 1600 Shares

About Kaushalya Logistics Limited

Founded in 2007, Kaushalya Logistics Limited is a key player in the Indian logistics sector. Specializing in clearing and forwarding services for a leading cement company, the firm has diversified into electronics and home appliance distribution via its e-commerce platform. In FY 2022-23, it expanded into commercial real estate leasing. Offering comprehensive logistics solutions, including land transportation and warehousing, Kaushalya Logistics operates in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Headquartered in New Delhi with a regional office in Chennai, the company has 142 employees and continues to be a reliable logistics partner.

