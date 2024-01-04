Kaushalya Logistics IPO Allotment Out Today: How To Check IPO Allotment Status

As the subscription period for Kaushalya Logistics IPO concluded on January 3, investor interest surged significantly on the final day. The subscription figures witnessed remarkable numbers, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) oversubscribing by a substantial 92.62 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) by 847.88 times, and Retail investors by 375.44 times. The total subscription for the IPO reached an impressive 390.88 times, reflecting a strong market response. The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue and an offer for sale, has a total value of Rs 36.60 crores.

The share allotment for Kaushalya Logistics IPO will be finalised on Thursday, January 4, 2024.