Kalpataru Files Draft Papers For Rs 1,590-Crore IPO

Kalpataru Ltd. filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The proposed public offering consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,590 crore consisting of 159 crore shares of face value Rs 10 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Of the net proceeds from the issue, Rs 1,192.5 crore will be used to repay borrowings—Rs 300 crore debt of the company, and Rs 892.5 crore of its subsidiary. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.