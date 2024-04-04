K2 Infragen IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Status
K2 Infragen IPO saw an overall subscription of 51.47 times on the last of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 23.37 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 113.98 times, and retail investors subscribed 40.70 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The K2 Infragen IPO, which began accepting bids on March 28 closed the bidding process on April 3. During this time, investors could apply for shares priced between Rs 111 to Rs 119 each. The IPO consists entirely of fresh shares, amounting to 34.07 lakh shares, with a total value of Rs 40.54 crore. To participate, investors had to apply for a minimum of 1200 shares.
The allotment for the K2 Infragen IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 4.
Investors can check the K2 Infragen IPO allotment status on the official website of Kfin Technologies Limited, the registrar for the issue.
How to check K2 Infragen IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the Kfin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "K2 Infragen Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
K2 Infragen IPO Listing Date
K2 Infragen IPO will list on NSE SME with an expected listing date of Monday, April 8, 2024.