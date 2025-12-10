K V Toys India IPO: Check GMP, Day 3 Subscription, Allotment Date And How To Check Status
The grey market premium for the SME IPO of K.V. Toys India has increased by 31% since the IPO was launched.
The initial public offering (IPO) of K.V. Toys India Ltd. continued to see strong demand on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, December 10. The SME IPO was subscribed more than 133 times so far, led by demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders.
The Thane-based plastic-moulded and metal-based toy maker aims to raise Rs 40.15 crore from the primary market through its IPO. The BSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 17 lakh shares.
The IPO price band has been set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application is 600 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,800.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.
K. V. Toys India IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for K.V. Toys India IPO stood at Rs 105 per share on December 10. The GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 344, implying a premium of 43.93% over the upper band of the issue price of Rs 239 per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
K. V. Toys India IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The K.V. Toys India IPO was subscribed 133.17 times on December 10. The SME IPO attracted bids for more than 16.14 crore shares against 12.12 lakh shares on offer.
· Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 13.53 times
· Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 168.74 times
· Retail Individual Investors: 178.41 times
K.V. Toys India IPO Allotment Date
The share allotment status for K V Toys IPO is expected to be finalised on December 11. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts on December 12.
The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as December 15. Shares of K.V. Toys India will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
K.V. Toys India IPO Allotment Status: Where To Check
Investors who bid for the IPO can verify their share allotment status on the website of BSE and Purva Sharegistry India.
About K.V. Toys India And Use of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for working capital requirements and repayment of debts. A portion of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
K.V. Toys India Ltd. is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing of a wide range of toys for children. It supplies products to companies in both educational and recreational segments. The company markets its products under brands like Alia & Olivia, Yes Motors, Funny Bubbles and Thunder Strike.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.