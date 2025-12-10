K V Toys India IPO: Check GMP, Day 3 Subscription, Allotment Date And How To Check Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of K.V. Toys India Ltd. continued to see strong demand on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, December 10. The SME IPO was subscribed more than 133 times so far, led by demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders.

The Thane-based plastic-moulded and metal-based toy maker aims to raise Rs 40.15 crore from the primary market through its IPO. The BSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 17 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application is 600 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,800.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.