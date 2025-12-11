K V Toys India IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, Purva Sharegistry
The share allotment status for the K V Toys India IPO will be finalised today.
The initial public offering (IPO) of K.V. Toys India Ltd. received a fantastic response from investors on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, December 10.
According to BSE data, the SME IPO was subscribed 323.38 times, with investors bidding for 39,19,39,800 shares against the 12,12,000 on offer.
The allotment for K V Toys India will be finalised on Thursday, December 11. Investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on BSE and Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
The Thane-based plastic-moulded and metal-based toy maker aims to raise Rs 40.15 crore from the primary market through its IPO. The BSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 17 lakh shares.
The IPO price band was set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application was 600 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for at least 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,800.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.
Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to verify your share allotment status.
How To Check K V Toys India IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "K V Toys India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check K V Toys India IPO Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry
Visit the Purva Share Registry website: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query.
Select "K V Toys India Limited" from the drop-down menu.
Enter your application number or PAN number.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
K V Toys India IPO Listing Date
Shares of K V Toys India Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Monday, December 15.
K. V. Toys India IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for K.V. Toys India IPO stood at Rs 120 per share on December 10. The GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 359, implying a premium of 50.21% over the upper band of the issue price of Rs 239 per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About K.V. Toys India And Use of IPO Proceeds
The company has proposed to utilise the IPO funds for working capital requirements and repayment of debts. A portion of the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.
K.V. Toys India Ltd. is primarily engaged in contract manufacturing of a wide range of toys for children. It supplies products to companies in both educational and recreational segments. The company markets its products under brands like Alia & Olivia, Yes Motors, Funny Bubbles and Thunder Strike.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.