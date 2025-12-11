K V Toys India IPO Allotment: How To Check Status On BSE, Purva Sharegistry

The initial public offering (IPO) of K.V. Toys India Ltd. received a fantastic response from investors on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, December 10.

According to BSE data, the SME IPO was subscribed 323.38 times, with investors bidding for 39,19,39,800 shares against the 12,12,000 on offer.

The allotment for K V Toys India will be finalised on Thursday, December 11. Investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on BSE and Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue.

The Thane-based plastic-moulded and metal-based toy maker aims to raise Rs 40.15 crore from the primary market through its IPO. The BSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 17 lakh shares.

The IPO price band was set at Rs 227 to Rs 239 per share. The lot size for an application was 600 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for at least 1,200 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,86,800.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to verify your share allotment status.