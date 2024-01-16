Jyoti CNC Automation Shares Debut At 12.4% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. listed on the BSE on Tuesday at Rs 372 apiece, a premium of 12.39% over its issue price.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 370 apiece, a premium of 11.78% over its IPO price of Rs 331 apiece.

The Rs 1,000-crore IPO was subscribed 38.53 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (44.13 times), non-institutional investors (36.48 times), retail investors (26.17 times) and portions reserved for employees (12.47 times).