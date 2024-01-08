Jyoti CNC Automation Raises Rs 447.7 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. has raised Rs 447.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Jan. 9.

The company allotted 1,35,27,190 shares at Rs 331 apiece to 37 anchor investors.

It included investors such as Nippon Life India Trustee, Goldman Sachs Funds, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund and Kotak Mahindra Trustee, among others.

Goldman Sachs Funds secured 5.30% of the allocation, while ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund and ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Funds each netted 1.77%.

Nine domestic mutual funds applied through a total of 21 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 39.11% of the anchor portion of Rs 175.12 crore.