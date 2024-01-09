Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Opens For Subscription: Should You Invest Or Not?

The Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.'s initial public offering of Rs 1,000 crore is set to open for public subscription from Jan. 9-11.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 315-331 per share for the IPO. The issue is entirely a fresh offering of equity.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for debt payment, funding long-term working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Jyoti CNC Automation is engaged in manufacturing metal cutting computer numerical control machines. The company, with an approximate 10% market share in FY23, was the third-largest in its sector in India.

After the issue, the promoters' stake in the company will reduce to 62.5% from 72.1%, while that of the public will increase to 37.5%.

Jyoti CNC's net profit stood at Rs 15 crore for FY23, as against a loss of Rs 48 crore in FY22, while revenue rose to Rs 929 crore from Rs 746 crore over the same period.

The company's profit in the first half of FY24 stood at Rs 3 crore, on a revenue of Rs 510 crore.