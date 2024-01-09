Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Fully Subscribed In Under Three Hours

The IPO of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. was fully subscribed within two and a half hours on the first day, led by demands from retail investors and employees.

The retail basket of the Rs 1,000-crore pure fresh issue initial public offering was subscribed 4.22 times by 12:31 p.m., whereas the portion reserved for eligible employees was subscribed 1.77 times.

The issue is yet to see interest from institutional buyers. HNI have placed bids for 97% of their reserved portion so far.

Jyoti CNC Automation launched its IPO on Tuesday, which will continue till Jan. 11. The offer, which has a price band of Rs 315–331 per share, consists entirely of fresh issue of shares.

Of the total issue size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail individual investors.