Juniper Hotels IPO: Check Allotment Date, Listing Date, Allotment Status Details Here
Juniper Hotels IPO: Check Allotment Date, Listing Date, Allotment Status Details Here

Juniper Hotels Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore has been subscribed 2.08 times on the final day.

24 Feb 2024, 01:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
On the last day of subscription for Juniper Hotels IPO, the total subscription reached 2.08 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.96 times, non-institutional investors 0.85 times, and retail investors 1.28 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share. It was subscribed 0.23 times on its second day and saw tepid interest on its first day, receiving only 11% bids.

Bidders will now look forward to the crucial share allotmentent process. Here are the details.

Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the Juniper Hotels IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Juniper Hotels IPO Allotment Details

On the allotment date specified above, you can check Juniper Hotels IPO allotment on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on BSE website.

Juniper Hotels IPO Listing Date

The shares of Juniper Hotels will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Juniper Hotels IPO Subscription Details

Subscription Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 2.08 times

  • Institutional investors: 2.96 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.85 times or 85%.

  • Retail investors: 1.28 times.

Subscription Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 0.23 times

  • Institutional investors: 0.06 times or 6%

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.14 times or 14%.

  • Retail investors: 0.87 times or 87%.

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscriptions: 0.11 times

  • Institutional investors: Nil.

  • Non-institutional investors: 0.06 times or 6%.

  • Retail investors: 0.52 times or 52%.

Juniper Hotels IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 21

  • IPO Close Date: Friday, February 23

  • Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 26

  • Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 27

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 27

  • Listing Date: Wednesday, February 28

About Juniper Hotels Limited

Juniper Hotels Limited, founded in September 1985, is a luxury hotel development and ownership company. It currently operates seven hotels and serviced apartments with 1,836 rooms in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Notable properties include the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel. The company has received awards, such as "Best Luxury Business Hotel in Delhi" for Andaz Delhi and "Best 5 Star Hotel in Gujarat" for Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad in 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Juniper Hotels had 1,631 permanent employees. The CHPL Group, associated with Juniper, had 362 permanent employees, making a total of 1,993 employees.

