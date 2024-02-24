Juniper Hotels IPO: Check Allotment Date, Listing Date, Allotment Status Details Here

On the last day of subscription for Juniper Hotels IPO, the total subscription reached 2.08 times, with institutional investors subscribing 2.96 times, non-institutional investors 0.85 times, and retail investors 1.28 times.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share. It was subscribed 0.23 times on its second day and saw tepid interest on its first day, receiving only 11% bids.

Bidders will now look forward to the crucial share allotmentent process. Here are the details.