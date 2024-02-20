Juniper Hotels IPO: All You Need To Know

Juniper Hotels Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore.

The hospitality firm has set a price band of Rs 342–360 per share for its three-day IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of five crore shares.

The minimum application lot size is 40 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,400 for retail investors. Qualified institutional buyers are required to invest a minimum of 14 lots or 560 shares, while non-institutional investors must invest a minimum of 70 lots or 2,800 shares.

The maiden offer, which concludes on Friday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Feb. 28.