Juniper Hotels, GPT Healthcare IPOs To Enter Primary Market Next Week

Amidst the new IPOs, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. is expected to list on exchanges on Tuesday, that is, Feb. 20. The IPO was entirely a fresh issue worth Rs 72.17 crore. The public issue was subscribed to 298.86 times on its final day.

Non-institutional investors led demand with 721.34 times the subscription. The retail basket was subscribed to 188.17 times, whereas QIBs placed bids for 178.73 times the shares reserved for them. Eligible employees oversubscribed their portion by 201.48 times. The company had raised Rs 21.52 crore from the anchor investors.