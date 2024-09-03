JSW Cement IPO Put On Hold By SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has kept JSW Cement Ltd.'s initial public offering worth Rs 4,000 crore on hold. The offering has been kept 'in abeyance' and the regulator did not disclose the reason behind its decision.

JSW Cement filed its preliminary papers with the markets regulator to raise funds through an initial public offering in August. The proposed public offering consists of a fresh issue of Rs 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of the same amount.

AP Asia Opportunistic Holdings Pte., Synergy Metals Investments Holding Ltd. and State Bank of India were going to be among the investors selling shares.

SEBI can keep issuance of observations in abeyance for 30 days, 45 days, 90 days or more on a case-to-case basis.